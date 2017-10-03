South Africa: Missing Boy Sought By Brighton Beach SAPS

Zesa Holdings has paid South African power utility Eskom $12 million to avoid being switched off and will pay another… Read more »

Brighton Beach SAPS would like to make an appeal to the members of the community regarding a missing person, Botlale Mpeke (12) from Kennard Rise, Glenmore in Durban. He left home on 28 September 2017 at about 19:00, he was last seen wearing black short and t-shirt. We appeal to anyone who might have information on his whereabouts to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Dludla at 083 295 4169 or Crime Stop can be contacted on 08600 10111.

