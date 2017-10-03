3 October 2017

South Africa: Five Armed Robbers Hit Cape Town Cellphone Store, Escape With One Phone

A failed robbery at a cellphone store in the Kenilworth Shopping Centre in Cape Town on Tuesday saw five armed robbers escape with a single phone.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Traut confirmed that five robbers entered a cellphone store, believed to be the Telkom store in the mall, with the intention of robbing it.

"They fled the scene with one cellular telephone, which was taken from a customer," he said.

Contrary to reports on social media, Traut said no shots were fired and that nobody had been injured.

"The circumstances are being investigated and no one has been arrested yet," he said.

In June, the MTN store at the mall was robbed, and in August five suspects also robbed the Telkom store.

