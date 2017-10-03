Two suspected hooligans aligned to the #Tajamuka pressure group who were last Friday arrested for public violence which occurred during a failed demonstration in the CBD were yesterday further remanded in custody by a Harare magistrate. Gibson Mavhunga and Thomas Chihuri appeared in court on Saturday and were remanded in custody.

The duo appeared before Ms Josephine Sande yesterday for bail application. After hearing submissions from both parties, Ms Sande remanded the pair in custody to today for bail ruling. They were represented by Ms Kuzivakwashe Ngodza from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights. The prosecutor, Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on September 29 at around 11am, the pair acting in connivance with other anti-Government activists, conspired to cause public violence in the Central Business District.

They allegedly gathered at Copacabana bus terminus at the intersection of Chinhoyi and Speke Avenue while armed with stones and sticks. It is the State's case that they chased away illegal money dealers around that area before throwing missiles everywhere causing mayhem as people scurried for cover. The gang allegedly destroyed several shops shattering glasses with stones. Some of the rowdy demonstrators started looting from shops forcing banks and supermarkets to briefly close.

They stoned a Ford Ranger double cab belonging to Zanu-PF Member of Parliament for Harare South Constituency Cde Shadreck Mashayamombe, which was parked along Leopold Takawira, it is alleged. They proceeded to the Main Post Office along Julius Nyerere Way where they stoned a Ford Fiesta which was being driven by Cde Claude Muzanenhamo, who is the Zanu-PF Harare Province administrator. All the windows and windscreen of the vehicle were shattered.

At Lotus Mobile shop, the gang is said to have stolen wrist watches, mobile phones and $300 cash and at Vintage shop along Chinhoyi Street it is alleged they stole 10 mobile phones. The court heard that the mob proceeded to a flea market at the intersection of Park Street and Jason Moyo Avenue where they allegedly stole several mobile phones and various electrical gadgets. The State is also alleging that at Chinhoyi mall, the hooligans stole 20 mobile phones, 10 wallets, eight wrist watches and boxes of lipsticks and $120 cash. The gang ran along Jason Moyo Avenue and stopped at Pick n Pay supermarket and started throwing stones damaging property.

The shop's two employees, Stanley Mumera and Tinashe Nyabanda were unfortunate as the missiles landed on them. They sustained injuries and are still undergoing treatment, the court heard. Edgars Eastgate and First Street branches were not spared as glasses and windows were shattered. Several shops were also destroyed during the skirmishes. Police responded swiftly by deploying in various areas in the CBD. Upon his arrest, Chihuri was allegedly found in possession of various stolen mobile phones. The value of the stolen and damaged property is still to be ascertained.