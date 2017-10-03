A 22-year-old University of Zimbabwe student who fatally knocked down a 13-year-old boy in Chitungwiza was fined $200 after pleading guilty to culpable homicide charges. Noble Chapwanya of St Mary's who is reading for an accountancy degree, knocked the boy on June 19 at around 4.45pm along New Chitungwiza Road and he died upon admission at hospital.

Chapwanya pleaded guilty to the charges before Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Oliver Mudzongachiso who fined him $200 or 20 days in prison if he defaults. The prosecutor, Mr Edmond Ndambakuwa proved that on the day Chapwanya was driving a VW Polo along New Chitungwiza Road. At the same time, the deceased Anias Maphosa and his father were driving along the same road when their vehicle ran out of petrol. Anias' father went to a nearby service station to buy petrol and on his return borrowed a funnel which he used to pour the fuel into the car. When he finished he asked Anias to return it to the owner. Anias was hit by Chapwanya's speeding car as he attempted to cross the road near the new Chitungwiza cemetery turn-off. He sustained serious injuries and died on admission at Chitungwiza Central Hospital.