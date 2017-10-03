3 October 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: UZ Student Fined for Culpable Homicide

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lovemore Meya

A 22-year-old University of Zimbabwe student who fatally knocked down a 13-year-old boy in Chitungwiza was fined $200 after pleading guilty to culpable homicide charges. Noble Chapwanya of St Mary's who is reading for an accountancy degree, knocked the boy on June 19 at around 4.45pm along New Chitungwiza Road and he died upon admission at hospital.

Chapwanya pleaded guilty to the charges before Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Oliver Mudzongachiso who fined him $200 or 20 days in prison if he defaults. The prosecutor, Mr Edmond Ndambakuwa proved that on the day Chapwanya was driving a VW Polo along New Chitungwiza Road. At the same time, the deceased Anias Maphosa and his father were driving along the same road when their vehicle ran out of petrol. Anias' father went to a nearby service station to buy petrol and on his return borrowed a funnel which he used to pour the fuel into the car. When he finished he asked Anias to return it to the owner. Anias was hit by Chapwanya's speeding car as he attempted to cross the road near the new Chitungwiza cemetery turn-off. He sustained serious injuries and died on admission at Chitungwiza Central Hospital.

Zimbabwe

Power Utility Averts Blackout, Pays Eskom U.S.$12 Million

Zesa Holdings has paid South African power utility Eskom $12 million to avoid being switched off and will pay another… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.