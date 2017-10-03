2 October 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: HM the King Instructs Commission Chaired By Head of Gvt. to Find Solutions to Problem of Scarcity of Drinking & Irrigation Water in Rural & Mountainous Regions

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI provided his high guidance to Head of government to preside over a commission that will address the problem of the scarcity of drinking and irrigation water in rural and mountainous regions, with a view to finding appropriate solutions and ensure follow-up over the forthcoming months.

At the beginning of a council of ministers, which the Sovereign chaired on Monday at Rabat's Royal Palace, HM the King gave his high guidance and drew attention to the problem of the scarcity of drinking and irrigation water in rural and mountainous regions.

At this Council, the Economy and Finance minister gave before the sovereign a presentation on the general outline of the draft appropriation bill for the year 2018.

Afterwards, the council of ministers adopted three draft decrees on the military sector, devised pursuant to the instructions of HM the King, Supreme Commander and Chief of general Staff of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR), aimed at promoting the situation of FAR members.

In accordance with Morocco's international commitments and in order to enhance its influence and credibility continentally and internationally, the council of ministers approved 13 international agreements, including four multilateral ones.

