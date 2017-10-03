2 October 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco-Spain Energy Cooperation Has Promising Future, Official

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rabat — Cooperation relations between Morocco and Spain in terms of energy have a promising future, said, on Monday in Rabat, minister of energy, mining and sustainable development Aziz Rebbah.

Morocco and Spain are linked by friendship relations in all areas, which is mirrored also in the energy sector, Rebbah told MAP after a meeting with Spanish trade minister María Luisa Poncela García, noting that the Moroccan-Spanish electric interconnectivity has led to good results for the two countries' markets.

He added that the meeting touched also on human resources training, research and development, as well as cooperation between Moroccan and Spanish businesses.

The Spanish official said the meeting's goal was to examine all aspects of partnership between the two parties, explaining that Spain shares Morocco's 2030 vision, under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI.

The Spanish state minister also lauded the excellent energy cooperation ties between the two countries.

Morocco

Morocco, Poland Hold Political Consultations in Warsaw

Secretary of state for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mounia Boucetta, and Polish counterpart Joanna… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.