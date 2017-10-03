Morocco-Spain Energy Cooperation Has Promising Future, Official

Rabat — Cooperation relations between Morocco and Spain in terms of energy have a promising future, said, on Monday in Rabat, minister of energy, mining and sustainable development Aziz Rebbah.

Morocco and Spain are linked by friendship relations in all areas, which is mirrored also in the energy sector, Rebbah told MAP after a meeting with Spanish trade minister María Luisa Poncela García, noting that the Moroccan-Spanish electric interconnectivity has led to good results for the two countries' markets.

He added that the meeting touched also on human resources training, research and development, as well as cooperation between Moroccan and Spanish businesses.

The Spanish official said the meeting's goal was to examine all aspects of partnership between the two parties, explaining that Spain shares Morocco's 2030 vision, under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI.

The Spanish state minister also lauded the excellent energy cooperation ties between the two countries.