2 October 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Number of Homeless People Down in Morocco, HCP

Rabat — The number of homeless people in Morocco slightly decreased from 7308 people in 2004 to 7226 in 2014, that is a drop of 1.1%, said the high planning commission (HCP) on the World Habitat Day 2017.

According to data from the 2014 general census of population and housing, 89% of the homeless are based in five urban regions, the Greater Casablanca-Settat with 23%, Tangiers-Tetouan-Al Hoceima with 14.0%, Fez-Meknes with 12.4%, the eastern region with 12.4% and Rabat-Salé-Kénitra with 11.6 %, while the Marrakech-Safi and Souss-Massa regions are in an intermediate situation with 8.9% and 8%, respectively.

According to this note, the prefectures of Casablanca and Tangiers-Assilah are distinguished by the highest proportions of homeless people, with 15.9% and 7.6%, respectively, noting that the Tangier-El Jadida axis hosts one-third of homeless people in Morocco (33%), almost half of them (15.9%) live in the Casablanca metropolitan area.

The note also shows that homeless people are relatively more present in the regions of Greater Casablanca-Settat, Rabat-Salé-Kénitra, the eastern region, Marrakech-Safi and Tangiers-Tétouan-Al Hoceïma with 24.4%, 13%, 12.9%, 10.8% and 8.7% respectively.

