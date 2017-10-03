3 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: UDM - We Need Coalitions, and Coalitions Need the DA to Engage - Holomisa

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa recently spoke to the DA's Mmusi Maimane about improving communication between the coalition partners that govern Nelson Mandela Bay, Johannesburg and Tshwane. If the opposition parties want to lead another province or even the country after 2019, the parties will have to resolve any differences and practise working together - and soon. By GREG NICOLSON.

Addressing his party's 20th birthday celebrations in Midrand on Saturday, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said he had recently met DA leader Mmusi Maimane, who he said admitted to making mistakes in dealing with the DA's coalition partners.

"There is a need for maturity, but thank God Maimane has said to himself, 'We've erred and made mistakes'," said Holomisa.

He said Maimane contacted him in September as the UDM was preparing to take the DA to court for removing Mongameli Bobani as deputy mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality. Holomisa told supporters the UDM was open to discussing their challenges with the DA. "But what we are not willing to do is to be used as a step-ladder in another party's fight to attain power."

While Holomisa made a firm commitment to coalition politics, he and other leaders have criticised the way...

