Kenya: Lamu Curfew to Continue

The dusk to dawn curfew in parts of Lamu will continue until security is restored.

Linda Boni Operation Director Joseph Kanyiri and Lamu County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo said the 6.30 pm to 6.30 am curfew imposed on July 9 has helped improve security.

Asking locals to adhere to the restrictions, the two officials said the curfew will remain in force in Lamu town until all criminals were eradicated and security stabilised.

The curfew was imposed in Basuba, Milimani, Mangai, Mararani, Kiangwe na Ishakani by acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i, a day after nine people were killed by heavily armed suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Jima and Poromoko.

The curfew was expected to end on October 9.

VIOLATE

Speaking in Lamu, the two security bosses asked locals to fully cooperate with the security agencies in ensuring security and calm are restored.

Mr Kanyiri said warned those who violate the curfew will be prosecuted.

Some fishermen, he said, had defied the curfew.

He said the situation will be reviewed only when the government considers it appropriate to do so.

"We are monitoring movement of criminals on land and sea. So we are asking locals particularly the fishermen, to bear with us for the time being.

"Once the government is persuaded that there is adequate security, the curfew will be lifted but I leave that to my seniors," said Mr Kanyiri.

ATTACKS

Mr Kitiyo said all security restrictions in Lamu must be adhered to.

He said a rule requiring passenger vehicles operating on the Lamu-Mombasa road to move in a convoy under police escort has helped in avoiding attacks.

He said he was aware that some passenger vehicles and transport vehicles were travelling without police escort with others even secretly travelling at night despite the night travel ban.

He said contravening the night ban is a risky affair since Al-Shabaab militants have been targeting vehicles without police escort.

He said patrols have been increased in the county and called on locals to cooperate with the security agencies by giving information that would aid in the crackdown for Al- Shabaab.