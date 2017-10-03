Proteas batsmen Hashim Amla and Dean Elgar have moved up the ICC Test rankings after notching fine centuries in the first Test against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom, which their team won by 333 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Amla's scores of 137 and 28 have helped him move up one place to seventh position in the latest rankings while left-handed opener Elgar's innings of 199 and 18 have lifted him four places to 12th position.

Amla has held the top ranking in the past while Elgar's best has been 11th position in March this year.

Elgar and Amla are not the only South Africa batsmen to gain in the latest rankings, which also took into account the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi, which Sri Lanka won by 21 runs on Monday to take a 1-0 lead in their two-match series.

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis has gained two places to reach 16th position while Temba Bavuma has moved up three places to reach a career-best 36th position.

Among their bowlers, pace bowler Kagiso Rabada has moved up one place to fifth position while left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj's seven wickets in the match have seen him gain five places to reach a career-best 18th position.

This is the second-best position by a South Africa spinner after Paul Harris (sixth in December 2009) since their return to Test cricket in 1992

Latest ICC Test rankings: Batsmen (under position, player, country, total)

1. Steve Smith (AUS) 936

2. Joe Root (ENG) 889

3. Kane Williamson (NZ) 880

4. Cheteshwar Pujara (IND) 876

5. David Warner (AUS) 807

6. Virat Kohli (IND) 806

7. Hashim Amla (SA) 776

8. Azhar Ali (PAK) 763

9. Lokesh Rahul (IND) 761

10. Ajinkya Rahane (IND) 760

Bowlers (under position, player, country, total)

1. James Anderson (ENG) 896

2. Ravindra Jadeja (IND) 884

3. Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) 852

4. Rangana Herath (SL) 846

5. Kagiso Rabada (SA) 795

6. Josh Hazlewood (AUS) 794

7. Dale Steyn (SA) 756

8. Nathan Lyon (AUS) 752

9 . Neil Wagner (NZ) 745

10. Vernon Philander (SA) 744

All-rounders (under position, player, country, total)

1. Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 446

2. Ravindrasinh Jadeja (IND) 430

3. Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) 422

4. Ben Stokes (ENG) 396

5. Moeen Ali (ENG) 378

Source: Sport24