3 October 2017

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Denosa KZN Elated By Health Department's Move to Take Over Functionality At St Mary's Hospital

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (DENOSA) in KwaZulu-Natal expresses it happiness over the decision by the Department of Health in the province to take over the control of St Mary's Hospital in Mariannhill, and thus safeguard the employment future of many health professionals at the facility.

DENOSA has been consistent in its call for the Department to take over the functioning of the facility, which dates as far back as 2014. The facility has been marred by difficulty to meet its financial obligations for the operation of the facility, to a point where sequestration was filed which placed the future functionality and careers of health workers at great risk.

About 320 employees were affected by this. For the community, this means the 200-bed level 1 District hospital is still available and will remain a referral hospital for many clinics and CHCs in the area.

“As DENOSA we are happy that the Department will be taking over the functioning of the hospital from this month on a clean slate, and that the workforce has been absorbed into the Department's employ. The severance package for the workers for their service prior to this arrangement has been settled, in line with the country's labour laws,” says DENOSA Provincial Organiser in KwaZulu-Natal, Mandla Shabangu.

“We deem this a victory for workers, who faced a bleak future at the time when many workers lose their jobs. The severance packages have been secured awaiting for preferential claims to be finalised after the auction of the hospital assets.”

What counts the most in the eyes of DENOSA is that the facility will operate and serve the community, and that workers' employment status is secured.

