Malawi: Southern Region Stakeholders Engaged in Government Reforms Agenda

Blantyre — The Public Sector Reforms Management Unit in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) says the consultative meetings it is currently conducting will help produce an inclusive document vital for the reforms agenda.

Director of Reforms responsible for Technical Services, Emmie Galafa said this on Monday in Blantyre during the Southern Region Consultative meeting aimed at creating awareness on the public sector management policy, public sector reforms policy and the harmonisation of service commissions.

"The process has given room to wide participation from different stakeholders to critique and provide views on the various reforms and we will draw recommendations based on the understanding of the policy statements. For instance, we invited the District Commissioners together with all their heads of sections so as to make sure that we take into account inputs from all sectors," said Galafa.

During the meeting, stakeholders also had a chance to test the policy statements for the reforms areas in the reform policy framework, capacity building, service delivery and performance management among others.

"The policy statements were well articulated at the point they were being made. But with time; they get obsolete hence the need to review them to keep them abreast with modern times as they are always emerging issues. So far, we have been to Mzuzu in the Northern Region where stakeholders endorsed all the areas and helped in adding some strategies and no radical changes were made," added the Director of Reforms.

She said after completing the consultations in the three regions, a report would be compiled and taken to the steering committee for their input and once they give guidance, a validation process will follow.

"We will also engage religious leaders, Traditional Authorities, Members of Parliament, Non-Governmental Organisations and Trade Unions among others so as to be as wide as possible in order to get people's views on the matters relevant to them," she said.

After the document is refined, the draft will be taken to the Principal Secretaries Committee on Reforms and Governance before taking it to the cabinet.

It is expected that the entire exercise will be done by November.