Malawi: Technical Colleges to Start Offering One Standard Exam

Mzuzu — The Technical Entrepreneurial, Vocational Education and Training Authority (Teveta) says starting from January next year, all technical education students will start writing standardized examinations to ensure uniformity and avoid duplication.

Teveta's Acting Executive Director, Wilson Makulumiza Nkhoma said the current situation of administering differing examinations is not good considering that students who learn similar things sit for different examinations.

He was speaking Friday in Mzuzu when Teveta was introducing a new program called Solar Photovoltaic Education Training (SPVET) in three technical schools in the northern region.

"We have finally resolved that from January next year all technical institutions will now be expected to offer exams based on a standard curriculum unlike the current scenario where we have different examination boards," Nkhoma said.

He said with the introduction of the new standard tests, there would be equality and fairness since all students would now be assessed using a unified examination system.

"It was a long process which involved brainstorming of various aspects to come up with a general curriculum that will cater for all learners so that they sit for the same examinations.

"We believe this will be very crucial as learners will now be fairly assessed," Nkhoma said.

Currently, there are three examination systems that are used to assess local technical students which are Malawi Craft under Malawi National Examinations Board (Maneb), Malawi Teveta Examinations and the National Trade Test.