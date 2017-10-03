Egypt: PM Meets Tourism Investors

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail on Monday 2/10/2017 received a group of tourist investors to review problems facing the sector and proposals to solve them.

The ministers of tourism and civil aviation took part in the meeting.

The participants discussed files related to the tourism investment field, including the procedures for granting visas to Egypt, the removal of some bureaucratic procedures that hinder investment in the field.

They underlined the importance of finding a solution to the delay of the elections of the tourism chambers' governing bodies to stabilize the important sector.

They also presented proposals to promote tourism in Sharm ElSheikh.

For his part, the premier stressed the need to find long-term solutions that contribute to the reform of the tourism system in a way that supports the national economy and improves the situation of the sector's employees.

He approved a number of proposals made by the attendees, including the launch of a strong promotion campaign for Egypt at targeted markets, reviewing visa procedures, and studying the use of e-Visa.