Egypt: PM - Govt to Present Report On All Prepared Draft Laws

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said on Monday 2/10/2017 the government will present a report on all draft laws it prepared under its program and the ongoing economic reforms.

The report, which will cover the period from March 2016 to September 2017, will also include the situation regarding the stalled projects and the ongoing ones, he said in statements.

Many projects have been accomplished, he said, adding that other mega national projects are being implemented.

He added that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi will open a number of projects in the sectors of utilities and electricity in December.