3 October 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: PM - Govt to Present Report On All Prepared Draft Laws

Tagged:

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said on Monday 2/10/2017 the government will present a report on all draft laws it prepared under its program and the ongoing economic reforms.

The report, which will cover the period from March 2016 to September 2017, will also include the situation regarding the stalled projects and the ongoing ones, he said in statements.

Many projects have been accomplished, he said, adding that other mega national projects are being implemented.

He added that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi will open a number of projects in the sectors of utilities and electricity in December.

Egypt

Sisi Receives Credentials of 16 New Ambassadors

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received on Monday 2/10/2017 credentials of 16 newly-appointed ambassadors to Egypt. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.