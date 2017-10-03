Egypt Was Not Destination of N.korea Arms - Spokesman

Tuesday، 03 October 2017 - 10:42 AM

The Foreign Ministry on Monday 2/10/2017 denied that a shipment of weapons from North Korea was destined for Egypt, as reported in The Washington Post.

"Egyptian authorities indeed intercepted a ship flying the Cambodian flag before it entered the southern entrance of the Suez Canal, following information that it was carrying anti-tank rockets from North Korea in violation of (UN Security Council) sanctions," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said in a statement sent to AFP.

"Egyptian authorities indeed confiscated the shipment and destroyed it in the presence of a team of experts from the 1718 committee overseeing the UNSC sanctions on North Korea," said the foreign ministry spokesman.

Abu Zeid added that "the head of the UNSC North Korea sanctions committee has lauded Egypt's efforts."

"The sanctions committee report did not indicate that the shipment was destined for Egypt," he stressed.