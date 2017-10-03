Egypt: Al Azhar Deplores Las Vegas Shooting

Al Azhar and Grand Imam Ahmed el Tayyeb condemned a mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert, which left dozens dead and hundreds wounded earlier on Monday.
"The attack proves anew that terrorism has no religion or nation and that the international community should join forces to face groups and thoughts that incite hatred and extremism," Al Azhar said in a statement.
It expressed condolences to the government and people of the United States and the bereaved families, and wished speedy recovery for the injured.