Egypt: Shoukry Probes With Yemeni FM Political, Security Developments in Yemen

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry had a session of talks on Monday 2/10/2017 with his Yemeni counterpart Abdel Malik al Mekhlafi, currently visiting Egypt.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said the foreign minister reiterated Egypt's support for the unity and stability of Yemen, pointing out that there is no military solution to the Yemeni crisis, calling for a comprehensive solution to ease the suffering of the Yemeni people.

For his part, the Yemeni minister appreciated Egypt's support for Yemen at international levels, pointing out to Egypt's stance during the recent meetings of Human Rights Council as Egypt was chairing the Arab group at the council.

The spokesman affirmed Egypt's support for the efforts exerted by Special Envoy for Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, stressing the importance of the role of effective parties involved in the Yemeni crisis to use their influence to convince the Houthi rebels and former Yemeni president Ali Abdallah Saleh to end the fighting in the Arab country.