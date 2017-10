Social Solidarity Minister Ghada Wali on Monday 2/10/2017 left Cairo for Jordan to take part in the 70th ordinary session of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Social Affairs.

Wali is the chairperson of the office.

The two-day meetings will see the endorsement of the office's decisions and filing of draft resolutions with the 37th session of the council, the Social Solidarity Ministry said in a statement.

