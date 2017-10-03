3 October 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt Condemns Manama Terrorist Bombing

Tuesday، 03 October 2017 - 12:35 PM

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Arab Republic of Egypt expressed its strong condemnation of the terrorist bombing perpetrated on October 2, 2017 in Manama in the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain, which injured a number of policemen.

The statement expressed Egypt's government and people sincere condolences to our brothers in the Kingdom of Bahrain for the victims of the terrorist attack, and reaffirmed that Egypt stands with the Kingdom of Bahrain against all forms of violence and terrorism. It also stressed confidence in the ability of the Bahraini government and people to overcome such incidents, and to confront this abhorrent phenomenon, which only intimidates innocents and targets our societies' security and stability.

Egypt

