3 October 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Palestine's Al Masri Thanks Sisi for His Efforts to Secure Palestinian Reconciliation

Tagged:

Related Topics

The head of the independent Palestinian figures group, Munib al Masri, thanked President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and officials of Egypt's General Intelligence Service for their efforts to clinch a national reconciliation deal.

Egypt managed to coax the Palestinian movements of Hamas and Fatah into sitting at the negotiating table and agreeing on establishing a dispute-free Palestinian ruling authority, said al Masri, a business mogul and a politician.

In statements to MENA on Tuesday, al Masri termed Egypt as a "bedrock and partner" in the Palestinian reconciliation, voicing hope that an Egyptian delegation would attend inter-Palestinian talks.

He wished to see a national unity government grouping Hamas and all Palestinian national powers.

Masri said Palestinian presidential and legislative elections could be held under Egypt's umbrella, highlighting that the Arab state had sacrificed dearly for the sake of Palestine.

He noted that all Palestinian factions - which inked the 2011 Cairo agreement - would convene in Egypt soon.

He said Egyptians will be partners not mediators in the process.

Egypt

Sisi Receives Credentials of 16 New Ambassadors

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received on Monday 2/10/2017 credentials of 16 newly-appointed ambassadors to Egypt. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.