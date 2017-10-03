Egypt: Palestine's Al Masri Thanks Sisi for His Efforts to Secure Palestinian Reconciliation

The head of the independent Palestinian figures group, Munib al Masri, thanked President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and officials of Egypt's General Intelligence Service for their efforts to clinch a national reconciliation deal.

Egypt managed to coax the Palestinian movements of Hamas and Fatah into sitting at the negotiating table and agreeing on establishing a dispute-free Palestinian ruling authority, said al Masri, a business mogul and a politician.

In statements to MENA on Tuesday, al Masri termed Egypt as a "bedrock and partner" in the Palestinian reconciliation, voicing hope that an Egyptian delegation would attend inter-Palestinian talks.

He wished to see a national unity government grouping Hamas and all Palestinian national powers.

Masri said Palestinian presidential and legislative elections could be held under Egypt's umbrella, highlighting that the Arab state had sacrificed dearly for the sake of Palestine.

He noted that all Palestinian factions - which inked the 2011 Cairo agreement - would convene in Egypt soon.

He said Egyptians will be partners not mediators in the process.