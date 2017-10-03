Egypt: Sisi Receives Credentials of 16 New Ambassadors

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received on Monday 2/10/2017 credentials of 16 newly-appointed ambassadors to Egypt.
The ambassadors represent Thailand, Ecuador, Kazakhstan, Argentina, France, Switzerland, Niger, Ghana, Croatia, Sweden, Ireland, Italy, Canada, Guatemala, Comoros and Turkmenistan.
The President welcomed the diplomats, wishing them all success in their new mission, Presidential Spokesman Ambassador Alaa Youssef said.
Sisi stressed Egypt's keenness on boosting bilateral relations with their countries in all fields.