3 October 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Condolences After Deadly Las Vegas Shooting

President Jacob Zuma has extended his condolences to the government and the people of the United States following the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada.

At least 58 people were killed and more than 500 others injured in the mass shooting at a concert held in Las Vegas, making the incident the deadliest in US history.

The Presidency said South Africa's consulate in Los Angeles is in contact with South Africans in Las Vegas.

"The mission has confirmed that there were no South African victims from the shooting."

Concerned families with relatives in the affected city are invited to call the Department of International Relations and Cooperation on 012 351 1000 for assistance.

