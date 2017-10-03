Gambia: Youth Forum - Gimindar Youth Development Association Clocks 1

The Gimindar Youth Development Association (GYDA) recently celebrated its one year anniversary, in Gunjur by organising a seminar under the theme: "Together we stand the chance to develop our community"

The association has since its inception been engaged in numerous developmental activities in the community, ranging from rehabilitation of highways and streets by filling holes to create easy transportation.

This group of young people took it upon themselves to manage waste at dumpsites, as a way of keeping the environment clean with periodic clean-up exercises at the central mosque, market and health centre.

GYDA believes that for a progressive and smooth development of any community, an inclusive approach to problems would ease the burden on the central government, which could not do it alone.

And as such, they feel the need to play their quota in nation-building, driven by love for country without expecting any form of remuneration.

For his part, Kalilu Bojang, who spoke on the importance of environmental health, underscored the notion that prevention from diseases could be achieved through a healthy environment.

Mr Bojang said taking care of stagnant water during rainy season, managing running water ways, regular clearing and cleaning of the immediate environments would go a long way in promoting environmental health as well as healthy living.

Another speaker, Omar A. J.Saho spoke about the importance of environmental protection and solutions to environmental degradation, among others.

Speakers at the event included Lamin E. Manneh and Alieu Jabang, both of whom spoke about the importance of youth in nation-building. They commended GYDA for mobilising themselves to form such an important group engaged in the promotion of a healthy environment.

The event was attended by a cross section of the community of Gunjur and the environs.