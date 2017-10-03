Gambia: Naccug Embarks On Strategic Planning Retreat

National Association of Co-operative Credit Unions of The Gambia (NACCUG) was established in August 1992 as the apex organisation focusing on institutional development of co-operative credit unions in The Gambia.

It also serves as the advocacy body and representative for the Credit Unions, both nationally and internationally.

NACCUG recently embarked on a 4-day strategic planning retreat in Tendaba Camp to draft the new direction for the association for the next three years.

The Board of Directors and members of staff were supported by two resource persons, namely George Ombado, CEO of ACCOSCA - a Non-governmental, Pan-African Confederation of National Associations of Savings and Credit Cooperative Societies and Baboucarr O. Joof, General Manager of the Gambia Teachers Union Co-operative Credit Union.

The programme was opened by the Chairperson and the General Manager of NACCUG, Mr. John Frank Mendy and Baboucarr Jeng, respectively, all of whom highlighted the significance of the programme and encouraged the participants to stay focused throughout the retreat, as it carves out the future of the credit union movement in The Gambia.

The senior management team of the NACCUG presented their various departments' current standings in respect of their implementation of the previous strategy (2015 - 2017).

The resource persons provided technical guidance as the Board and staff members worked tirelessly in four groups to rethink the focus for the next strategic period (2018 - 2020).

The four-day intensive interactions produced the entire framework for the next strategy, with the vision to make NACCUG "a sustainable credit union association promoting financial inclusion in The Gambia" and a mission "To enhance the financial empowerment of its members through inclusive programming."