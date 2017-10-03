3 October 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Gunjur Nawettan League, Knock-Out Reach Semis and Quarter-Finals

By Lamin Darboe

Gunjur Nawettan league and knock-out have entered the semi-final and knock-out quarterfinal fixtures after the completion of the initial round of matches.

As part of the league semi-final, The Pub FC will rub shoulders with FC Bax, while Blaness FC will clash with Mighty Ajax FC in the other semi-final.

Meanwhile, in the knock-out quarter-final Blaness FC will meet United Real Estate FC, while Mighty Ajax FC will play against The Pub FC.

Sibindinto FC will face FC Bax, while Reliance Financial Services FC will take on FC Halifax Town in the other quarter-final clash.

