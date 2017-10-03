Gambia: Interior Ministry Says Freedom Newspaper Got It Wrong

The Ministry of the Interior has swiftly reacted to a story by Freedom online newspaper that the director of intelligence of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDEA) has been fired.

"For record purposes, we want to state categorically that this story lacks material facts and should be discarded with all speed," said Lamin Njie, Media and Publicity Aide to the Minister of the Interior, Mai Ahmad Fatty.

Below is the verbatim statement from the ministry.

Rejoinder on the Publication, 'NDEA'S Director of Intelligence Fired'

Our attention has been drawn to a story on Freedom online newspaper, captioned 'NDEA'S Director of Intelligence Fired,' which talks about the dismissal of a National Drug Law Enforcement Agency employee. The publication also tells of the funding of the welcoming from hajj of the Minister of the Interior Mai Ahmad Fatty by Bakary Gassama, the Director of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia.

For record purposes, we want to state categorically that this story lacks material facts and should be discarded with all speed.

Regrettably, the story says the Honourable Minister participated in the 'firing' of a government employee. This allegation is false. The Honourable Minister is not hiring or firing authority. He could not have had a hand in the firing of any government employee.

Furthermore, that the bills for the Honourable Minister's welcoming from hajj were footed by Mr Bakary Gassama, the Director of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia is also false. The Honourable Minister's welcoming from hajj was fully funded by his family and GMC supporters and sympathizers. To allege otherwise is unfounded.

Meanwhile, we have seen for the umpteenth time Freedom online newspaper has not got its publication right about the Honourable Minister. One would think that a good journalist would always endeavour to stay true to truthfulness and detachment. Anything less could be held in contempt in the court of public opinion. Freedom online newspaper could have contacted the Ministry of the Interior or the Minister of Information for facts but took the low road of running a false story all the same.

It can be normal for a public figure to attract occasional fault-finding but it is abnormal when an 'ominous they' tries to hijack such a thing and turns it into a mandate to smear the target personality by every available spit they could get. The mindless offensive to injure the reputation of the Honourable Minister Mai Ahmad Fatty has been going on for years. And our investigations reveal that the people behind this outrageous onslaught are doing it to gain political advantage.

It is consoling at this juncture to know that the larger section of Gambian society appreciates the good work being done by the Ministry of the Interior. And we will make sure we will never fall off the bike in the business of keeping Gambians safe.

Signed

Lamin Njie

Media and Publicity Aide to the Hon Minister of the Interior Mai Ahmad Fatty