Gambian Charitable Foundation Donates Surgical Equipment to Brikama District Hospital

Brikama District Hospital has received a donation of surgical equipment from Baba Jerreh's Foundation, a Gambian registered charitable foundation.

The donated items were delivered to officials of the hospital by Musukoi Sanyang, a Farababanta born and a former Community Health Nurse now based in Alaska, United States.

Brikama lies some 35 km south of The Gambia's capital Banjul, serving the entire West Coast Region, apparently the biggest region in the country with a population of 699, 704 inhabitants and a population density of 397, according to a 2013 national census report.

Musukoi Sanyang said she decided to provide the equipment with support from Esther S. Petrie, a specialist in emergency medicine based in Anchorage, Alaska, because she knows and felt the hospital's need for essential medical equipment.

The donated equipment included gloves, bandages, antiseptics, syringes, needles, alcohol swaps and pourniquets.

The Brikama District Hospital has the biggest coverage area in The Gambia with its catchment area alone having about 40,000 people.

Mrs. Sanyang believes that the brand new equipment would be helpful to the hospital's operations. "I decided to provide this equipment to Brikama, because here is where I received my first salary," she said.

The Officer-in-Charge of the hospital, Alieu Sonko, said if people really understand the importance of contributing to save lives, they would always participate in providing the health needs of the people.

He said the equipment would help to address the health needs of the people they serve, particularly the vulnerable.

"Any nation with a weak workforce is on the brink of failure," Mr. Sonko said.

He said they did not view the donation as little, saying the hospital largely depends on donations and to make the facility reliably functional, they must have reliable partners to complement the government's efforts.

Representing the governor of the region, the Brikama Area Council's chief executive officer, Mam Sait Jallow, said "We can only boast of being reliable and true citizens, if we offer services to our communities and nation."

He said Brikama is the single largest community in The Gambia with higher medical coverage area, adding that in The Gambia, the need for health service is very high.

Lamin Marong, a public health nurse at the hospital said government alone could not address all the health needs of the people, saying individuals and organisations have to come on board.

He told the donors that their coming to Brikama was a good decision and assured that the donation would be put to good use.