Gambia: Pro-Gambia Association to Stage Freedom Week

Members of the Pro-Gambia Association have announced that they will host the first edition of Freedom Week in The Gambia.

The event, to be held from 1 to 4 December 2017, under the theme: "Making our Democracy Strong and Great again" will target youth, civil society groups, NGOs, Government authorities, political stakeholders among others.

Speaking at a media briefing held at the Serrekunda West Mini Stadium last Wednesday, Momodou Bah, President of Pro-Gambia Association, said the guests of honour for the event will be Dr. Cheikh Tijan Gadio, former Foreign Minister of Senegal and John Dramani Mahama, former Ghana President.

Mr Bah said December 1 and 2 are very important dates as far as Gambia's history is concerned, adding that on 1December 2016 Gambians went to the polls in order to elect a new leader.

On 2 December 2016, the Independent Electoral Commission of The Gambia (IEC) declared Mr. Adama Barrow as the winner, thereby closing the 22-year page of dictatorship and reopening the page of Democracy and Freedom.

He said as the first-year anniversary of this milestone is fast approaching, the Pro-Gambia Association have taken it as a patriotic obligation to convene a forum to have a discourse on how they got to this stage, the state of the country's democracy and the way forward.

Mr Bah noted that they will utilize the opportunity to inspire and network with other African colleagues in order to find a Pan-African approach towards the democratisation of the whole continent.

He said despite the country's dark history of human rights and other forms of violations, The Gambia has had a respectable reputation as a democratic, peaceful and stable country.

The main activities of the event, he said, will include symposiums, conferences and sports, adding that invitations will be opened to both the local and international community.