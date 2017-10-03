3 October 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday

By Fatou Dem

Ma Alice Lance (Nee Johnson) celebrated her 100 years birthday, on 1 October 2017, at a ceremony held at hotel school ground, in Kanifing South.

She has witnessed historic events and landmarks in The Gambia.

Ma Alice was born in Buckle Street in a Bungalow during the colonial era in the late nineteen hundreds, where Trust Bank in Banjul is now located.

She was brought up by her grandmother because her parents died early during the influenza epidemic of 1918.

She is highly religious and always in daily prayers even in her nineties, and she always attends church services on Sundays.

Even recently on Sang Marie 15 August 2017 she attended the celebration.

Grandma Alice was educated at the then St. Joseph's Convent School.

According to her, lessons were taught in Wolof and English by missionary teachers from Ireland, Freetown and some local teachers.

Ma Alice has performed pilgrimages in Jerusalem and Rome and many places of worship.

Her grandson, Sam Joof, who came all the way from the US with his siblings, to grace the anniversary expressed delight at the occasion.

He said that they are fortunate enough to know their grandmothers, hence they realised what a profound impact they have had on their lives.

Noting that their grandparents form an invaluable part of their lives, he said "Our grandmother is our second mother and we should feel very grateful for her. We lost our parents long ago; and we all bear in mind that we are left with one special person who fights for us in any circumstances."

Second grandson of Ma Alice, Anthony Joof and his wife, Monsio Love Joof, expressed their feelings and emotions.

He said they were glad to come all the way from abroad just to witness the occasion.

