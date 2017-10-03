Gambia: Regional FAs React Against Allegations

Regional Football Associations have reacted bitterly against concerned football Stakeholders' allegation regarding the regional football association elections.

The regional football association's presidents were speaking during a press briefing held yesterday at the Gambia Football Federation Secretariat in Kanifing Layout.

In his opening remarks, Aboukarim Sey, president of the West Coast Regional Football Association, said the press briefing was organised to discuss the allegations leveled against them by concerned football stakeholders.

Numu Kunda Kanyi, president of the Central River Regional Football Association, said the regional football association's elections were free, fair and transparent.

Kanyi revealed that the regional football associations were equipped, adding that the Gambia Football Federation sponsored their leagues.

Kanyi further revealed that football is developing rapidly in the regions, noting that GFF had trained administrators, coaches and medics in the past three months.

Mr Kanyi said that the GFF has also fenced the Bansang Football Field and Soma Mini Stadium, among others, in the regions.

Ansumana Sanneh, president of the Lower River Regional Football Association, reiterated the LRR Football Association election was free, fair and transparent.

For his part, Furumus Gomez, president of the Upper River Regional Association, said URR is the happiest and most blessed region in terms of football in the country.