Gambia: Childfund Boosts Gambia Police Force

The Child Welfare and Gender Unit of the Gambia Police Force Monday took delivery of a cheque for D60, 000 from ChildFund The Gambia, at a ceremony held at ChildFund offices in Kanifing.

Officials disclosed that the intervention was in response to a request made by the police to bolster the Child Welfare and Gender Unit, thus enhancing its operations.

The NGO's Sponsorship and Programs Director, Nfamara Dabo, said ChildFund has over the years been instrumental in the protection and promotion of the welfare of children.

"In order to create that enabling environment for every child, it is crucial that we partner with relevant institutions, like the police," Dabo said.

Police participation and involvement in child protection, according to Musu Kuta Komma, Country Director for ChildFund The Gambia, cannot be over-emphasised by virtue of their presence in the community.

"We do not want any child to be abused, neglected; and we also do not want any child to face violence, but we alone cannot achieve that despite having our local partners on the ground," she said.

Komma also expressed ChildFund's readiness to help provide training to the Gambia Police Office on child protection issues, both for recruits undergoing training and those already in the system.

Police Public Relations Officer ASP Foday Konta, who received the cheque on behalf of his institution, maintained that the protection of children is the responsibility of all, particularly the police and ChildFund.

The police spokesperson explained that the creation of the Police Child Welfare and Gender Unit was borne out of their resolve to ensure that children in the country are protected and that their rights are safeguarded at all times.

The presentation, according to senior ChildFund officials, marked a new beginning between them and the police, in the international NGO's drive to help the excluded, deprived and vulnerable children.

ChildFund The Gambia has already built a strong relationship with the Gambia Armed Forces in terms of collaborating with them in child protection matters.

Famara Fofana, Communications Specialist, Childfund the Gambia