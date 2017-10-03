Africa's Biggest Trade Event Comes to Addis

Africa's leading and most high end exhibition and conference on cotton, textile, apparel, technology and footwear industry, wholesale, retail, boutique stores and the hospitality industry will be undertaken in Addis Ababa from October 3-6, 2017.

The event organized by Africa Sourcing and Fashion Week (ASFW) and Messe Frankfurt Exhibition will attract companies which represent 25 countries and about 3,500 high end trade buyers from around the world, indicates Eskindir Negasi, Messe Frankfurt Exhibition representative.

Speaking at a press conference, Eskindir adds that over 230 international manufacturers and exporters will present their products and innovations to trade professionals and sourcing industry from around the world.

Manufacturers and exporters from Bangladesh, Belgium, China, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kenya Lebanon, Madagascar, Mauritius, Netherlands, Pakistan, Panama, Rwanda, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, UAE, UK and US are the countries which will be represented by their companies in Addis Ababa.

"This would be a huge opportunity for Ethiopian companies. It will open to them a window of opportunity to meet with internationally recognized buyers and sellers," he notes.

For his part, Ethiopian Investment Commission Director General Fitsum Arega says Ethiopia has huge potential to make a hub of textile and apparel industry in the world.

Mentioning the abundant labor force, renewable energy source, land availability, suitable climate, among other, the Director General forecasts that Ethiopia will produce quality and competitive brands to the global market.

Fitsum adds that the exhibition will have immense roles in promoting Ethiopian products to the world and the companies will emulate experience, skill and technology from world's renowned companies.

"We have been working with brand companies to enhance the quality of our products. Due to that Hawassa industrial park products have received increasing demands," he states.

In addition to the exhibition, international experts will present projects and future solutions on investment, sustainability, partnership, logistics, fashion and sourcing in the African region at the three days conference.