Ethiopia: Ministry Urges Integration of Elderly

Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs calls for the inclusion of the elderly people in every aspects of life.

Ethiopia has close to five million elderly people who can contribute to the nation's socio-economic and political development, indicates Feleke Jemeber, Social Security Development Expansion Director with the Ministry.

Despite the various efforts of the government, elderly people are still facing challenges of all kinds, he states , while briefing journalists yesterday in connection with International Day of the Elderly due to be marked on October 1, 2017. "Every citizen has a responsibility in helping them overcome the natural and manmade obstacles facing the elderly."

In so doing, the country can benefit itself as well as the community, he points out, mentioning that the number of the elderly people is increasing nationwide owing to the socio-economic improvements.

In this regard, the government is expanding recreational centers targeting the elderly in most places in the country.

He also suggests that the media people need to work more on the preservation of Ethiopians' age-long culture of respecting the elderly. "There is a symptom that individualistic way of life is expanding among the urban dwellers. And it is likely to degrade the priceless cultural values which have been handing down for generations."

Ethiopian Elders and Retires National Association vice President Getachew Kiflu for his part adds that his Association has been striving for the protection of the rights of Ethiopian elders over the last two years.

Appreciating the gains so far, he stresses that all stakeholders need to join hands to boost the economic benefits of the community. "Civic societies, development partners, the media and every citizen have great responsibilities in leveling the ground for the elderly."

The Day will be marked worldwide next Sunday with a theme: 'Stepping into the Future: Tapping the Talents, Contributions and Participation of Older Persons in Society.'