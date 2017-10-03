Ethio-Djibouti railway project has started full rail ride trials completing unit ride trials prior to the commencement of passenger and freight services.

Ethiopian Railways Corporation (ERC) Communication Services Head Dereje Tefera told The Ethiopian Herald that any railway project should undergo various trails and checking as well as it needs to be certified by external institution before it begins full operation.

China Railway Engineering Corporation (CREC) and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) are chosen to manage the overall activities of the project for the coming six years, he added.

Dereje said during the six years, the companies will train the Ethiopian and Djibouti personnel in areas of operation, maintenance and the like.

The railway construction marks Ethiopia's commitment in fighting poverty and helps the country build its images in the face of the world.

The progress which has been made so far regarding the full rail ride is promising and the two sisterly nations are inspecting the trial ride and other related matters.

The Corporation has accorded due attention to ensuring safety as the Ethio-Djibouti railway is a flagship project.

The project is also the first of its kind in the Sub-Sharan Africa. It is also believed to boost Ethiopia's import-export trade.

The rail way project is built at a cost of 3.4 billion USD with Ethiopia and Djibouti contributing 70 percent and 30 percent respectively.

Ethio-Djibouti railway project stretches from Sebeta to Dewele - 656km-- and from Dewle to Negad via Dorale, over 100km.