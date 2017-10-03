Ethiopia: Honor Disability Friendly Commitments

Ethiopia has strongly committed itself to realize disability friendly infrastructural and service provisions. This can be noticeable from the various laws, including the building code, which have enshrined provisions helpful to create accessible and safe urban centers. The GTP II, which is in line with the SDGs in many respects, clearly states ways and means to remove all kinds of barriers, and support PwD to equally access the various services. Diametrically opposite to this, not few of the facilities even in the capital, Addis Ababa, are less welcoming to this important section of the community.

Ensuring physical accessibility of private and government buildings, public spaces as well as transportation services is not a matter of privilege or charity to the community. It is their inalienable right-- it also enables the people to lead an independent and secure life while leveling the ground to help them participate in all aspects of life. It is within this context that the country has committed itself to ensure the equal participation of PwD. However, the different public institutions which are supposed to enforce existing laws-- and draw more standards, regulations and the like to fill any possible gap-- are seen lacking commitment.

This statement is not made out of the blue. Most of the walkways in the capital make mobility difficult not only to the PwD but also to the able-bodied person. One can see ample buildings that are inaccessible to PwD. Most sidewalks are crowded with trees, dust-bins, utility poles, traffic signs, billboards, bus-stations, and even some individuals dump construction materials entirely on the sidewalks. In short, it is possible to see all kinds of mobility barriers across the breadth and width of most roads. In addition, the transport sector is devoid of legal provision that fosters the regulation of disability friendly public transport service.

The question here is: Why do most public institutions fall short of fulfilling the commitments?

Myriads of factors can be attributable to the menace. The grand one is, however, lack of awareness on the issue. Otherwise, for a public or government institution that invests multimillions of finance on high-rise buildings, constructing standard access ramps and installing disability friendly elevators will not incur an arm and a leg. Road construction projects too can integrate disability friendly features with little or no cost. What all it takes is a keen awareness on the importance of inclusive design and construction. Equally, it will not be that difficult for transport authorities to set guidelines for the provision of disability friendly public transportation service. In fact, this is not to ignore other contributing factors such as lack of commitment both from public and private institutions as well as associations that works for the rights and benefits of PwD.

Thus, pertinent public bodies such as the ministry of construction, state and city administration road and housing bureaus as well as transportation authorities need to take the issue of PwDs more seriously. These bodies ought to raise the awareness of their staffs on existing laws and regulations--set to ensure the rights and benefits of PwDs.

Public and private bodies that fail to address the issues of PwDs should also be held accountable. For this to materialize, associations such as Ethiopian National Association of the Physically Handicapped (ENAPH) have to work vigilantly. It is the associations that could cast a beam of light on issues that directly affect their lives.

Without a shadow of doubt, the voices of PwDs cannot be heard loud unless the various public and private media work with increased fervor towards this noble end. Thus, media institutions need to dedicate ample airtime or space to the issue.