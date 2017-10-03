Ethiopia: Not to Waste the Waste

Various encouraging efforts have been carried out to give Addis Abba a clean bill of health by modernizing the city's waste management practices. In August 15, 2017 Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn and City Mayor Diriba Kuma struck a deal to improve service provisions in the city, and one important component in the service delivery is proper waste collection and disposal.

Right after that, the Addis Ababa Cleansing Management Agency has made preparations aiming at scaling up the services.

It goes without saying that solid waste burden will remain one of the pressing problems of the city on various accounts.

In one hand, the rapid population growth in the city results in the generation of piles of waste day in, and day out. The city's emerging middle-class, with ample access to consumer goods, keep urban solid waste to be on the rise, on the other.

With due understanding to this reality, the City Administration has installed 46 million Birr budget--the bulk of it to be injected into public awareness efforts.

The Agency has put in place ways and means to follow-up pertinent government bodies, at every echelon, regarding the proper service delivery. The follow-up mechanism is envisaged to hold the service providers in every level accountable and transparent.

Yaregal Getaw is Research and Awareness Senior Officer with the Agency. He says the new service delivery reform, based on the approaches of deliverlogy, is meant to make the city safe and livable.

Activities that would be carried out as a result of it help address the backlog of work with regards to waste management, and hopefully give lasting solution to problems piled up for over 130 years in the city's largest landfill site.

Tackling irregularities of waste collection and disposal is an issue of good governance, he states, stressing as it has already been the city administration's priority.

He also adds that the reform and the ensuing improvements would help Addis live up to its name, [Addis Ababa means blossoming flower]. The reform is critical to a city that hosts over 115 embassies and many international and regional organizations.

Yaregal indicates that the Agency will prepare feasible strategy and enforce it using modern technique to success the waste collection, treatment, recycling, and disposal of the city.

As part of its effort of making Addis safe and livable to its residents, the Agency is preparing to coordinate residents in all the 177 districts of Addis aiming at giving a sustainable solution to the problem.

Government and public institutions would also be required to keep the sanitation of areas within the radius of 20 meters of their premises, he adds.

"The public needs to know that 'waste is wealth'. Waste collection and recycling activities are also offering various jobs to resident of the city. For instance, the Agency has earned over 22 million Birr last fiscal year.

Addis Ababa Water and Sewerage Authority (AAWSA) Coordinator Solomon Abebe for his part indicates that solid waste is critically affecting sewer network of the city.

And the reform based on the approaches of deliverology is the antidote to the problem, he notes. Solomon makes clear that the effort, if fully materialized, will assist in the sewerage service delivery.

"We are expanding our services, in improving the sewerage networks apart from cleaning debris from the lines. The Authority is eyeing at addressing the challenges of sewerage system in sustainable way.

The Authority has already put up a new sewerage system across all districts that are located in the Capital with a cost of 12.2 million USD. The challenge is far from over. We need to work on it with pertinent stakeholders to do away with emerging threats.

Addis used to have very few public latrines. But nowadays the number mushroomed and one can find public latrine in almost every place.

This shows that the city is progressing in terms of livability, he says, commenting that every stakeholder needs to involve to success the current plan of the city administration- improving the city's waste management.

He also unveils that the city will realize various waste recycling projects.

For instance, plastic materials could easily be recycled. Polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene are largely used in the manufacture of plastics.

Synthetic polymers are easily molded into complex shapes, have high chemical resistance, and are more or less elastic. Some can be formed into fibers.

The material can be used to produce durable or disposable goods as well as for packaging, he explains.__

The government also encourages investors that engage in recycling projects.

Addis Ababa Health Bureau Communication Head Mulugeta Admasu for his part reiterates that the city should live up to its name. It needs to be safe to its millions of residents. The Bureau is working round the clock to make sure that liquid waste from health institutions is not polluting the environment.

The Bureau is working with all pertinent stakeholders in equipping health facilities with hygiene, infection, and control and healthcare waste management based on scientific procedures. "In addition, we are following up the solid waste disposal efforts of health institutions, by installing incinerators 'which could burn the infections and hazardous waste in safe way."

Apart from, addressing the latrine demands of low income communities, we are also working to raise the awareness of the community.

These could be realized through working with community leaders and institutions as well as the health extension workers assigned to beefing up communities' disease prevention efforts at grassroots.

Furthermore, the Bureau is also looking into new structure that is responsible in addressing problems relating to waste collection and disposal.

The Bureau has fully understood that the move could transform the urban health burden.

The Bureau understands that the deliverlogy approaches would transform the sanitary standards and save lives and prevent degradation of the environment. To this end, the Bureau will do everything at its disposal to make the effort a success story.

Over recent decades, one of the commonest characteristics of urban centers is the disparity between rapid urban population growth and sanitary infrastructural provision.

The disparity when coupled with poor waste management practices would result in the deterioration of the ecosystem.

Thus, innovative and efficient urban waste management is the only way out of the menace.

The new approach based on deliverology can be one in this regard. In addition to this,the country's higher learning institutions have the responsibilities of addressing the growing challenge relating to urban waste management. Equally, the business community has to work hand-in-glove with government and non-government institutions to properly tackle the problem.

Most importantly, the media has to create platforms which promote informed debate on the issue under discussion.