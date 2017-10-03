Ethiopia: Ripping in the Bud Interethnic Clashes

editorial

Self-determination of peoples has been a right that has taken center stage with the expansion of so called third generation rights. After World War II and the issuance of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the issue of peace and security of the world was seriously taken into consideration and some form of legal framework and arrangement was conceived. The liberal philosophy focuses on individual rights and according to such thought, it is from that stand point that the rest of rights should be entertained or claimed. It says first we need to focus on individual liberties and freedoms and only then can we think of group rights.

On the other hand, the more socialistic approach says the individual is nothing if we do not consider the group rights first and foremost. If the rights of peoples or groups are respected, at the same time the rights of the individual will also automatically be respected. In a world where there are thousands of groups, and group interests are high up in the political ideology of every government, this issue will remain hot, controversial and debated.

The rights of peoples as such are very important because these groups have their own identity, their own cultural and historic traditions and their own values that help them identify one with the rest of the group. That is why individual groups want to be considered as such and claim their sovereignty. There are peoples who have their own territory and are contained in a certain state with their own sovereign government, but in certain situations, there are more than one nationality in a country and these are arranged in some sort of compromise among the multiple interests of multiple nationalities and it is often settled in the form of a federal arrangement.

Federal systems are one way of settling the various interests within the framework of one state. Where there are homogeneous peoples there may be no need of resorting to federal arrangement as any form of decentralization of power is enough to take care of all the interests of the people as the main interests are similar if not identical and there is no need for separate states with separate interest groups or distinct ethnic or religious realities.

In countries such as India, Canada, Nigeria, Switzerland and even South Africa and Ethiopia the federal arrangement has become a way of satisfying or managing better the various interests at stake. If we have in mind a democratically arranged system and need to sustain a flourishing and growing economic and social system, we need to implement in an orthodox manner the federal system with maximum autonomy to the single states as per their interests and choices as well as priorities.

The federal arrangement has been found to settle peacefully and consensually any potentially conflicting interests between the Federal state and the single states. The same is the case with the single states themselves when interests diverge between one another or others. States that have peoples claiming their own sovereignty have been multiplying in the past decades such as Scotland in the UK, Catalonia in Spain, Chechnya in the Russian Federation, Kurdistan within Iraq and Turkey as well as Iran, Biafra in Nigeria. All these peoples would like to detach themselves from the countries in which they live and have been claiming a referendum to decide on their fate. These people believe that their interests have not been well protected nor respected and hence would opt to detach from the countries in which they have lived for years. Some of these people are situated in areas where the main economic resource of the country is sited and their secession would create unprecedented economic and social crisis and hence are not allowed to secede. For instance, Chechnya contains lots of fuel reserves as does Biafra and the same could be said with the Kurdistan region where the Kurds live in Northern Iraq.

At a moment when the European states are trying to come together and become one union so that they can better cope with their socio-economic problems vis a vis the economic giants such as Japan and China, or the US for that matter, the recent trend of trying to form single countries based on single identities is becoming alarming for the security of the world.

Pockets of clashes and wars are erupting every now and then among peoples who live in the same country but are trying to assert their rights through violence or through unilateral means such as the recently attempted referendums by Catalonia in Spain and Kurdistan in Iraq against the warning of the central government. The central governments have not allowed these dangerous developments and the risk of civil unrests is more than probable.

Ethiopia is a country with a multiplicity of nations and nationalities living under a federal arrangement; and up to now in more than twenty years there have not been any notable clashes between peoples except when there have been sporadic clashes among pastoralist communities who conflict on grazing land for their cattle or camels. This has not been very serious given the fact that the security officers have intervened promptly and settled the divergent interests among these adjacent nationalities who have been living for centuries in a kind of compromise and concessions one for the other and vice versa.

The recent clashes between the Somali communities and the Oromo in the eastern part of the country have resulted in several unnecessary causalities and extensive damage on property. This was something very uncommon in the Ethiopian context where peoples of various nationalities, languages and religions have been living side by side for centuries without any significant clashes. The recent Oromo-Somali clashes appeared to have some 'strange elements' that do not belong to our society or represent us.

The Federal government has promptly tried to curb the violence when the regional security apparatus appeared to have been overwhelmed by the violence and the extent of the repercussions. When ever an explosive situation materializes in any regional state, the Federal government has the mandate and the duty to intervene and settle things before avoidable damages and loss of life occur. Thanks to the prompt intervention of the federal security forces who have taken strict measures to halt the violence, there have been a lull in the intensity of the clashes and counter clashes in these localities but not everything is yet under control, according to the government communications minister who held a press conference a few days ago. He insisted that the recent clashes between these two communities looked a bit unnatural and not characteristic of our nature. He said that it was all indigenous and there was no one to blame from outside. Hence he said, we need to settle it internally without attributing it to foreign powers or entities any ways.

In the past when there were cases of violence or clashes between some communities for various reasons some interest groups may have tried to capitalize on the clashes for their own political aspirations. Ethiopia is a federal state where all the interests of the various nationalities are respected and protected equally under the Constitution and if there are issues to be raised they can be settled in the framework of the constitutional regulations and laws. If there are certain elements out there who believe that the federal system will be challenged by this issue beyond its capacity , it must be considered misled or misinformed. The federal arrangement is based on solid ground and is there to stay. The unity of the federal state cannot be threatened by certain extremist and illegal elements and the trajectory of the country with new investments and economic expansion to the level of middle income countries cannot be halted or retarded by these anti peace elements.

There are no issues that cannot be peacefully settled without resorting to violence and clashes and any extremists aspirations should be stifled in the bud before it expands to other beaches. The large masses of the peoples of Ethiopia need to express their disapproval and condemnation of certain extremist elements that go against the law of civilized and peaceful coexistence and opt for violent and counterproductive activities that can only result in the deaths of scores of people most of them innocent with no idea of what is going on, and create an emergency situation where the safety and security of the people is not guaranteed or secured.

There is no room nor tolerance for such manifestations and the sooner they realize this state of affairs, the better. They are advised to refrain from any manifestations of violence and inciting of the same in the name of this or that nationality. Vandalism cannot be tolerated nor condoned and the responsible elements must face criminal prosecution for their heinous acts.

FITSUM GETACHEW