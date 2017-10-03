Ethiopia: A Defense Force That Stands Shoulder High

opinion

In concert and superb chemistry, the Ethiopian government and the Ministry of National Defense have brought into being a professional defense force boasting of military personnel armed with research-and-continuous-training-based knowledge, acid-test-honed skills and iron discipline. Times beyond number, the National Defense has demonstrated its capability of emerging with flying colors out of trying missions locally, regionally and beyond.

So remarked Major Hailemariam Teklehaimanot, from FDRE-Ministry of National Defense Command and Staff College approached by The Ethiopian Herald about the posture of the Defense Force.

He attributed the feathers in the defense force's cap to the unprecedented overhauling works done to the Ethiopian National Defense Force with the main initiation of the great Prime Minister Meles Zenawi. Understanding the interest of international organizations deeply and tailoring training accordingly, the Defense Force accomplishes duties responsibly in its international missions. Handling missions in effective and reliable manner are tasks that are enjoying the incumbent's due attention.

He noted in order for the Ethiopian defense force discharge to the letter its lofty responsibilities, it is comprised representation from all nations, nationalities and peoples so that it mirrors Ethiopia, and has a just cause. These fall in line with the constitution. The missions of the Defense Force have been clearly stated in realistic and measurable manner which are to insulate the constitution and the constitutional order as well as the sovereignty of the nation from bellicose nations, terrorists, subversive elements and the connivance of the three. On top of that, it has been playing a commendable role in returning quiet to the strife-torn quarters of the continent alacritous to the call of the UN and African Union peacekeeping missions.

Over the course of the decade, the Ethiopian Defense force aside from unilaterally annihilating terrorists in Somalia, it has been convincing and extending a helping hand to people of Somalia to extirpate and repulse terrorists standing in unison. Later, a crusader of peace, its task, as part of AMISOM, had turned a hit. Following this bold move, it had valorously combed out Al-Shabab elements from the capital of Somalia and from the Surrounding areas. Carrying out entrusted missions with an impeccable reputation for humanity, neutrality, commitment, and heroism has become the hallmark of The Ethiopian Defense Force.

He wrapped up saying "Finally, we should always be proud of the excellent job done by the National Defense force locally and abroad particularly in fighting Al-Shabab in Somalia at the locality of Halgen."