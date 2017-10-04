Zambia/Nigeria: Nigeria Vs Zambia - Victor Moses, Iwobi Miss Out On Eagles' First Training

The England-based duo of Alex Iwobi and Victor Moses were top on the list of absentees in the first Super Eagles training held on Tuesday at the practice pitch of the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Moses Simon, Chidozie Awaziem, and Ola Aina were the other players not present as the Eagles began training on Tuesday ahead of the crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier against Zambia.

It is understood that all the players except for Victor Moses are already in town and should be available for Wednesday's sessions.

Tuesday's training session started at around 5 p.m. and ended at 6.20 p.m. under the floodlights, with Gernot Rohr and his assistants fully involved.

Nigeria sits top of group B with 10 points after four games, having won three games and drawn one.

The Eagles need nothing but a positive result against their Saturday opponent who are placed second on the table, with seven points.

Nigeria will seal a sixth FIFA World Cup appearance with the minimum win in a game scheduled to Kick -off by 5pm on Saturday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Super Eagles at Tuesday's training:

Dele Ajiboye

Ikechukwu Ezenwa

Daniel Akpeyi

Defenders

Elderson Echiejile

Leon Balogun

Shehu Abdullahi

Uche Agbo

William Troost Ekong

Midfielders

Mikel Obi

Mikel Agu

John Ogu

Oghenekaro Etebo

Ogenyi Onazi

Aremu Afis

Ifeanyi Ifeanyi

Wilfred Ndidi

Forwards

Anthony Nwakaeme

Odion Ighalo

Kelechi Iheanacho

Ahmed Musa

Players Missing

Victor Moses

Alex Iwobi

Chidozie Awaziem

Ola Aina

Moses Simon