Nigeria: Boko Haram Affects Fight Against Malaria in Adamawa

Health officials in North-eastern Nigeria have expressed concern that the Boko Haram insurgency is seriously affecting the fight against malaria in the region.

The Adamawa State Commissioner for Health, Fatima Atiku, disclosed this on Tuesday at a media orientation workshop organised for journalists in the state.

Malaria is the most common preventable public health problem in Nigeria as it affects 97 per cent of Nigerians, especially children under five years of age and pregnant women.

"It is unfortunate that the Boko Haram insurgency had affected the fight against Malaria, because since last two years (2015) the Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) campaign did not hold; people had fled, local government areas were hitherto taken over by the insurgents," said the commissioner.

Mrs. Atiku, who was represented at the workshop by the Director Public Health, Bwalki Dilli, solicited media support for the success of the programme in the state.

She said that during the campaign, all households would be given net cards to be used in collecting free nets.

Earlier, the state Programme Manager of Malaria Elimination Programme, Isaac Kadala, said that the Adamawa Government in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and the Catholic Relief Service would distribute 2.4 million treated mosquito nets to households across the state.

Mr. Kadala recalled that the last time members of the public were given nets in the state was 2010 when 1.4 million nets were distributed.

He said the exercise was supposed to be conducted after three years, in line with the World Health Organisation standard, but due to the insurgency, Adamawa had delayed the exercise to this year.

Mr. Kadala said the essence of the media workshop for journalists was to provide them with the opportunity to gain insights into LLINs campaign in the state and to motivate them to develop interest in the coverage and reporting of the campaign.

"We also want you to provide publicity before, during and after the campaigns. Continue to promote use of LLIN after campaign as part of your corporate social responsibility.

"Follow the process through to get interesting and educative human interest stories," said the manager.