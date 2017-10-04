3 October 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Davido Becomes Nigeria's Most Followed Celebrity On Instagram

Photo: Davido/Instagram
Davido.
By Jayne Augoye

DMW frontline act, Adedeji Adeleke, aka Davido has become Nigeria's most followed celebrity on Instagram with five million followers.

The singer clocked the landmark number on Tuesday.

Star Boy, Wizkid who has 4 million followers, and Funke Akindele-Bello who has 3.8 million followers, follow him closely. Tiwa Savage is in the third position with 3.7 million followers while Don Jazzy comes close with 3.4 million followers.

Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji places fifth with 3.1 million while P-Square's Peter Okoye has three million followers.

Meanwhile, Davido says he is set to take Africa for the "30 Billion Africa Tour".

He revealed this via his Instagram handle with the tour starting on October 7 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The tour will also touch cities like Accra, Harare, Gaborone, Polokwane, Luanda, Maputo, Conakry and Abidjan before ending on December 27 in Lagos, Nigeria.

