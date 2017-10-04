Tanzania: Diamond Hosts Dinner Gala On His Birthday

Dar es Salaam — After nights of pre birthday parties and a visit to Amana hospital where he was born, Diamond Platinumz finally hosted a dinner for his guests at Hyatt Regency, Dar es Salaam.

Featuring a list of the cream of the industry and his WCB crew the star treated his guests to the taste of Belaire Rosé Champagne, an endorsement deal that he signed recently.

The singer had earlier on in the day visited Amana Hospital in Ilala where he visited the maternity ward donating goodies worth some Sh4 million.

He also took time to speak to some of the new mothers at the hospital, contrasting scene from the wild parties that were held of the weekend.