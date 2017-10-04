Africa: Morocco, Hub Towards Africa for Spanish Businesses, Spanish Official

Rabat — Morocco is a hub towards Africa for Spanish enterprises, said, on Tuesday in Rabat, Spanish secretary of state for trade María Luisa Poncela García, for whom Spain and Morocco are not only two markets but also two strategic partners.

The excellent relations between Spain and Morocco, especially in the economic area, help with developing joint projects, said the Spanish official at a meeting with Minister of Economy and Finance Mohamed Boussaid, adding that the economic policies implemented by the two countries had a positive impact on the economic situation.

"This meeting was an opportunity to examine the situation of Spanish investments in Morocco and bilateral trade that has witnessed a remarkable progress," she said, expressing her country's desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Boussaid welcomed the solid historical and long-standing relations between Morocco and Spain, noting that the ties between the two countries are undergoing unprecedented growth, notably in the economic, financial and commercial areas.

Recalling that Spain is the Kingdom's main trading partner, he noted that the meeting focused on the potential and opportunities offered by Morocco to strengthen the presence of Spanish investors.