South Africa: Families React With Anger to Pistorius and Steenkamp Film

The families of South Africa's convicted Olympian Oscar Pistorius and Reeva Steenkamp have reacted with anger to the upcoming movie on the former model's murder.

The Pistorius family said it will be taking legal action against the producers of the American-based Lifetime Films after they released the scenes from Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer on Sunday.

The film centres on Pistorius's court case following the fatal shooting of Ms Steenkamp on Valentine's Day 2013 and the athlete's trial.

Complete disregard

In an official statement, Mr Carl Pistorius, brother of the former athlete, said the family distances themselves from the film.

South African-born Andreas Damm plays Pistorius while German model Toni Garrn fulfils the character of Ms Steenkamp.

"The 'film' was made with blatant disregard of both the Steenkamp and Pistorius families, as well as complete disregard for Reeva and Oscar. Neither Oscar, the defence or the family were involved in the production of this 'film' in any way," Mr Carl Pistorius said.

He added that the film was not a true reflection of what happened on the day of the tragedy and the subsequent trial of the matter.

The production, he went on, is a gross distortion of the findings of the court.

"Oscar was subjected to a month long psychological evaluation which was insisted upon by the prosecution; the psychological evaluation of Oscar was undertaken by leading minds in the field. Oscar was subjected to in depth assessments and on-going tests almost daily for a month long; at no stage was Oscar found to have the mind of a killer," he said.

Mother's perspective

He believes the film is "rather a representation of what the prosecution tried to portray. We will be taking legal action".

The Steenkamp family also released a statement through their lawyer saying they did not endorse the movie.

"They are horrified and upset to read a report that 'the movie is told from Steenkamp and her mother's perspective'. June Steenkamp was not approached by Lifetime to participate, comment or be part of the making of the film, and did not give the producers any assistance. Any impression that is created that this is June's view, or that the movie is endorsed by the Steenkamp family, is untrue and incorrect."

Pistorius is currently serving a six-year jail term.