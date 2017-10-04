Rwanda: Nyirimana Thrilled After Winning Carre d'AS

Volleyball National League side Kirehe VC head coach Fidele Nyirimana has saluted his players after the team lifted the Carre d'AS title on Sunday at Amahoro Indoor Stadium.

The Kirehe District side won the Carre d'As 2017 title following a 3-1 truimph win over army side APR in the final.

APR started better winning the first game, 25-21 before Kirehe dominated the game with quick blocks, service and strong spikes to win the next three sets 25-16, 25-23 and 23-25.

"We played well the whole season and I think we deserved something. I am thankful to my players. Our plan was to win at least one trophy this year and we did it, I am happy with that," Nyirimana said.

Kirehe's win comes two weeks after the team lost the league playoffs final against Gisagara VC. It is Kirehe's second trophy since the club was formed two years ago, after the 2017 Kayumba Memorial tournament title in February.

"It was bad luck for us but I am thankful to my boys who showed that they have grown up. We are going to build on these results and plan for the next season, I am happy with my players because they did well," said APR Coach Sammy Mulinge.

Meanwhile, RRA won Carre d'AS in the women's category for the fifth year consecutively after beating APR 3-2, APR won first set 25-18 before RRA won second and third sets 25-19 and 25-21 before APR won the fourth set 25-20, while the champions took a decisive 15-12 win.

The volleyball season will be concluding over the weekend when local players will be heading to Rubavu for the Circuit Beach Volleyball.

Sunday

Carre d'AS finals

APR 1-3 Kirehe

RRA 3-2 APR