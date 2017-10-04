4 October 2017

Nigeria: Anambra Guber - Obiano Visits Buhari, Solicits Free, Fair Election

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

Abuja — Ahead of the 2017 gubernatorial election in Anambra State, the state governor , Willy Obiano has said the election empire should be unbiased, in order to have a free and fair election.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, he said all the necessary measures are being taken to guarantee a peaceful election.

He also expressed optimism that he will come out victorious at the polls.

"Anambra remains the safest state in Nigeria today; we don't have cases of kidnapping, armed robbery or similar crimes. We have been firmly in control of that state and will continue to do so throughout my tenure as governor. I'm very confident that I will win the forthcoming election with a landslide. All we want is for the umpire to be unbiased. A free and fair election is what we want and we will get the result," he said.

Governor Obiano said he had a very fruitful meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that the President likes governors who are delivering dividends of democracy to their people.

"He likes governors who work hard, who are delivering what people can see and are delivering dividends of democracy to their people. That is what the President wants," he stated.

