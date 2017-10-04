4 October 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Judge Withdraws From Hearing Alleged Boko Haram Kingpin's Case

Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court, Abuja yesterday ordered the transfer of a case file of alleged Boko Haram Kingpin, Mohammed Usman a.k.a Khalid Al Barnawi to Chief Judge of the court for re-assignment.

Tsoho made the order upon an application brought before the court by Usman and seven others standing trial for terrorism and murder allegations.

The others included Mohammed Sani a.k.a Ukash/Dan Asabe/Yellow, Abubakar Habibu a.k.a Habibu Sahara, Mohammed Sale, and Umar Bello a.k.a Abu Azzan.

The rest are Mohammed Salisu a.k.a Datti, Yakubu Nuhu a.k.a Bello Maishayi and the only female among them, Halima Haliru

The Judge said justice was rooted in confidence, adding that a court or judge was bound to withdraw from a case once that integrity was being questioned.

He said: "The court withdraws forthwith from hearing this particular matter and the case file is hereby transferred to the Chief Judge of the court for re-assignment".

The Federal Government on March 13 arraigned the Boko Haram suspects for the killing of five foreigners who were abducted from a construction site in Kebbi State in 2011.

The defendants were also accused of culpability in the murder of seven other foreigners in Borno State, who were abducted from another construction site in Bauchi State in Feb. 2013, and taken to the Sambisa Forest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that they face an 11-count charge for the abduction and murder of the victims( NAN)

