Nigeria: Minister Vows to Eradicate Rabies Disease in Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, has restated the readiness of the FCT Administration to eradicate rabies disease in the territory.

Speaking when he flagged-off the free anti-rabies exercise at the FCT Veterinary Clinic in Nyanya-Abuja yesterday, as part of activities to mark the 2017 World Rabies Day, Bello said the administration will soon commence mass vaccination of animals and other livestock in the FCT.

He stated that reports from some hospitals in the FCT has shown an increase in the rabies cases, a situation which he said was worrisome to the administration and needs to be curtailed.

Represented by the secretary, FCTA Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Hon. Nzekwe Stanley Ifeanyichukwu, the minister disclosed that the administration recently took steps to beef up public health safety, pertaining to animal health.

He gave an assurance that between now and December, 2017, the administration will start massive vaccination of dogs, while the vaccination of cattle will commence in early 2018, in line with the

federal government's vision of a rabies-free society by 2030.

Bello revealed that the administration recently employed 20 veterinary doctors and 12 animal scientists, to give practical effect towards improving the general veterinary health services in the territory.

Earlier, Hon. Ifeanyichukwu had performed the official vaccination of a dog at the event, while valuable data such as its name, owner's name and telephone number and others were written.

The secretary disclosed that about 4,000 dogs have been registered and vaccinated since the last exercise, just as he advised all homesteads in FCT to take the issue of animal vaccination very serious.

He also urged FCT residents to shun quack veterinary practitioners, saying patrons of such persons run the risks of being given adulterated or expired drugs.