Rwanda: Athletics - Muhitira Keen to Maintain Impressive Run

Following his record breaking debut performance in the just concluded Sedan-Charleville race in France on Sunday, long distance runner Felicien Muhitira is keen to take his impressive form to the forthcoming 20 Kilomètres de Paris slated for October 8.

The fast rising athlete spoke of this target two days after a historic performance during the 98th edition of Sedan-Charleville race which he won to break a 54-year record of the fastest time in this race that was set by Norman Ameur, who had posted 1:11:08 in 1963.

The 24.3km annual race had attracted over 3600 athletes from across the world, with Muhitira the only Rwandan, but that did not stop him from stunning Kenyans, winning in 1 hour, 10 minutes and 4 seconds.

Sedan-Charlesville was Muhitira's second race victory on French soil this year after Semi Marathon de Marvejols-Mende, in July.

By winning this race, he became the second Rwandan athlete to win this race after Dieudonné Disi (now retired), who won it in 2012 after clocking 1h:14':12".

The former Nyamasheke Athletics Club runner, who races for Italian team Potenza Picena, has been in France since last month where he travelled to compete in four races with the 20 Kilomètres de Paris, the next race on his calendar slated for this coming Sunday.

"My focus now is fully turned to the forthcoming coming 20km de Paris, it is a very prestigious and difficult race, I will try all I can so that I also enter in the records of those that have won this race, I know it will be grueling but I will fight," Muhitira revealed to Times Sport in an exclusive phone interview.

The international race that is held annually since 1979, takes place on the streets of Paris, France in October and attracts top level international competitors and holds IAAF Bronze Label Road Race status.

Disi remains the only Rwandan athlete to have won this race when he claimed it in 2009 posting 59 minutes and 33 seconds.

October 8

20 km de Paris